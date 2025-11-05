TME Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

TME Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of TME Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. TME Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period.

VTV stock opened at $184.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $188.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.23.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

