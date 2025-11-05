Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $11.98 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF $VONV

Arrowroot Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 140,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,977,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 5.4% of Arrowroot Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $374,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 28,596 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

VONV opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.11.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 190.0%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

