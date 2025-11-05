Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Buys 125 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 41.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.98, for a total value of $1,152,330.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 79,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,815,405.86. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $58,561,456. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $533.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.67, a PEG ratio of 129.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.44 and a 200-day moving average of $464.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $555.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $492.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Barclays upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

