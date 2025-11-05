Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Grows Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF $BSMP

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSMP. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

BSMP stock opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $24.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.0492 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

