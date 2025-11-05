Coinmetro Token 1-Day Volume Reaches $61.18 Thousand (XCM)

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. Coinmetro Token has a total market capitalization of $194.45 million and approximately $61.18 thousand worth of Coinmetro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Coinmetro Token has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One Coinmetro Token token can now be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00001884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00011309 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00003569 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000012 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Coinmetro Token Token Profile

Coinmetro Token (CRYPTO:XCM) is a token. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. Coinmetro Token’s total supply is 315,465,797 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,048,666 tokens. The Reddit community for Coinmetro Token is https://reddit.com/r/coinmetro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coinmetro Token’s official Twitter account is @coinmetro. The official website for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com. The official message board for Coinmetro Token is coinmetro.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Coinmetro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinmetro Token (XCM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinmetro Token has a current supply of 315,465,796.8 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Coinmetro Token is 0.064878 USD and is down -4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $65,672.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinmetro.com/.”

