Financial Alternatives Inc Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Financial Alternatives Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,697,605,000 after acquiring an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after acquiring an additional 373,546 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $620.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.28 and a 200-day moving average of $575.07. The company has a market cap of $772.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $634.13.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

