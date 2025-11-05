8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.310-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.0 million-$726.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $714.3 million. 8X8 also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.080-0.090 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EGHT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $1.90 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.49.

NASDAQ EGHT traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,803,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $300.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. 8X8 has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. 8X8 had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. 8X8 has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that 8X8 will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGHT. Man Group plc increased its position in 8X8 by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 102,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 8X8 by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its stake in 8X8 by 229.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 128,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 89,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in 8X8 by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,727,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after acquiring an additional 436,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

