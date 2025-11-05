Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $180.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $39.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,704. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.78 and a beta of 0.16. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.46.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, insider John F. Paolini sold 82,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.14, for a total value of $3,065,609.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 61,324 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,573.36. This represents a 57.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 50,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $1,962,546.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,278.02. This trade represents a 65.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 784,112 shares of company stock worth $28,685,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 53.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.