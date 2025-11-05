NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $11.15. NSK shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 143 shares changing hands.

NSK Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.54.

About NSK

(Get Free Report)

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.