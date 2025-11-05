Axim Planning & Wealth Purchases 285 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Axim Planning & Wealth lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 0.4% of Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Axim Planning & Wealth’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total value of $36,893,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,118 shares of company stock valued at $46,180,719 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price objective (up previously from $213.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.62.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 3.7%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $250.05 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.