theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Survey

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -1,079.25% Alphabet 32.23% 36.08% 26.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for theglobe.com and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alphabet 3 4 27 5 2.87

Valuation and Earnings

Alphabet has a consensus target price of $324.81, indicating a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Alphabet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than theglobe.com.

This table compares theglobe.com and Alphabet”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Alphabet $385.48 billion 8.92 $100.12 billion $10.14 28.05

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than theglobe.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Summary

Alphabet beats theglobe.com on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the operation of an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas. theglobe.com, inc. is a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

