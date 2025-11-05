Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Pharming Group NV (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.37, but opened at $1.20. Pharming Group shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

Pharming Group Trading Down 12.4%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

