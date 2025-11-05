1,704 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Purchased by Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,253,000 after buying an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the first quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after purchasing an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock opened at $906.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.98 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $788.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $772.81. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $935.63.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, EVP Daniel Skovronsky bought 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $634.40 per share, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 137,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,331,504. This represents a 0.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks purchased 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $644.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $940.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

