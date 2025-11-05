Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.56, but opened at $8.35. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF shares last traded at $98.6710, with a volume of 60,194 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.53.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,182,164,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,884.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 230,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after purchasing an additional 218,427 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 309,607.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 80,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 80,498 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,531.3% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,896,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.