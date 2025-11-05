Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for CMS Energy (CMS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):

10/28/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2025 – CMS Energy is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

10/22/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/18/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/15/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $76.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – CMS Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – CMS Energy had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/25/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 62.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 8,220 shares of company stock valued at $595,317 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

