Venus USDC Hits 24-Hour Volume of $68.91 (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for $0.0258 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $67.90 million and $68.91 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Venus USDC

Venus USDC’s total supply is 2,629,487,712 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 2,580,661,075.54582371. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02606454 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

