Energi Trading Down 7.8% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Energi has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $130.82 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00005001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 99,711,639 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

