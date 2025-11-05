Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $274.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $262.00 to $274.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.40.

MAR stock traded up $12.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $285.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,076,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,940. The company has a market capitalization of $77.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.65 and a 200 day moving average of $264.32. Marriott International has a 12 month low of $205.40 and a 12 month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 93.44%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Marriott International will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,454,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Marriott International by 48.0% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

