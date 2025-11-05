Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21,474,836.47 and last traded at $44.82, with a volume of 175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Canada ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLCA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,455,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,264,000 after purchasing an additional 39,684 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 290,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 120,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Canada ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (FLCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Canada RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian stocks. FLCA was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

