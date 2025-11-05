Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Sonic Healthcare Ltd. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 690 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.2%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonic Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.3643 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 391.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

