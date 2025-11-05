MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.12), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

MBIA Stock Performance

NYSE:MBI traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.29. 296,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,483. MBIA has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $8.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MBI shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MBIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of MBIA in the second quarter worth $101,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the first quarter worth $120,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 39,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 36.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MBIA by 463.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 68,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

