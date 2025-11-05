Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $450,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 375,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.20, for a total value of $56,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $106,261,243.20. The trade was a 34.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. This represents a 10.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock valued at $234,463,896. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $190.74 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $207.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.15, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.35 and its 200 day moving average is $152.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

