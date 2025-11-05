Arrowroot Family Office LLC Invests $300,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 819 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth about $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after buying an additional 1,494,261 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,486,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,415,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,398,000 after buying an additional 891,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE HD opened at $382.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $381.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 3,783 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.23, for a total transaction of $1,551,900.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,924.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $497.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.00.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

