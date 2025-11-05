5,555 Shares in Salesforce Inc. $CRM Bought by Arrowroot Family Office LLC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Salesforce by 30.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 4.6% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 59,970 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $16,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs bought a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $9,367,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Salesforce by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 344,887 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,016,000 after purchasing an additional 81,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 25.3% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David Blair Kirk purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. This represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $566,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,665,957.86. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,622 shares of company stock worth $18,858,631. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock opened at $254.54 on Wednesday. Salesforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $226.48 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $242.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

