Arrowroot Family Office LLC Makes New $316,000 Investment in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Arrowroot Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $88,361,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1,276.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,515,000 after acquiring an additional 142,038 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4,708.6% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,118,000 after acquiring an additional 94,502 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,530,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,467,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VDC opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $202.96 and a 52-week high of $226.73. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.49.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

