DaVita Inc. $DVA Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,643 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of DaVita worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 172.3% during the first quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC now owns 288,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,110,000 after buying an additional 182,476 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth approximately $21,554,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in DaVita by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 890,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after acquiring an additional 149,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the 1st quarter valued at $20,218,000. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in DaVita by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 517,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,584,000 after acquiring an additional 71,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DaVita from $154.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on DaVita from $149.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $120.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.27. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.39 and a twelve month high of $179.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 815.62% and a net margin of 5.80%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. DaVita has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-11.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

