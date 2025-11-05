ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

ams-OSRAM AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 1,341 shares.The stock last traded at $5.84 and had previously closed at $6.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of ams-OSRAM in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ams-OSRAM has an average rating of “Sell”.

ams-OSRAM Stock Down 12.8%

About ams-OSRAM

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13.

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells LED and optical sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates in Semiconductors and Lamps & Systems segments. The Semiconductors segment offers semiconductor-based products and solutions, such as high-performance LEDs, lasers, and optical sensors for automotive, consumer, and industrial and medical technology end markets.

