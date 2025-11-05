Comparing Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) & DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) and DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Winmark and DICK’S Sporting Goods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Winmark $84.52 million 17.93 $39.95 million $11.22 37.92 DICK’S Sporting Goods $13.77 billion 1.30 $1.17 billion $14.32 15.62

Profitability

DICK’S Sporting Goods has higher revenue and earnings than Winmark. DICK’S Sporting Goods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Winmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Winmark and DICK’S Sporting Goods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Winmark 48.84% -103.08% 102.66% DICK’S Sporting Goods 8.52% 36.54% 11.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Winmark and DICK’S Sporting Goods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Winmark 0 0 1 0 3.00 DICK’S Sporting Goods 2 10 12 0 2.42

DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus price target of $234.29, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Given DICK’S Sporting Goods’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DICK’S Sporting Goods is more favorable than Winmark.

Risk and Volatility

Winmark has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.3% of Winmark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Winmark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of DICK’S Sporting Goods shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Winmark pays an annual dividend of $3.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays an annual dividend of $4.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Winmark pays out 34.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. DICK’S Sporting Goods pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Winmark has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and DICK’S Sporting Goods has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. DICK’S Sporting Goods is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

DICK’S Sporting Goods beats Winmark on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. Further, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Additionally, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

