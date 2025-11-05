Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.96.

SWIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Latham Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Latham Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIM traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.84. 453,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.86. The firm has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Latham Group has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $8.46.

In other Latham Group news, Director Frank J. Dellaquila purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 21,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,747.36. This trade represents a 29.74% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 400.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

