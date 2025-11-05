Contrasting HomesToLife (HTLM) & Its Rivals

HomesToLife (NASDAQ:HTLM – Get Free Report) is one of 17 publicly-traded companies in the “FURNITURE” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare HomesToLife to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.4% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “FURNITURE” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get HomesToLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HomesToLife and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HomesToLife 1 0 0 0 1.00 HomesToLife Competitors 75 546 320 58 2.36

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “FURNITURE” companies have a potential upside of 40.56%. Given HomesToLife’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HomesToLife has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares HomesToLife and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HomesToLife $4.17 million -$1.67 million 312.00 HomesToLife Competitors $1.42 billion -$10.34 million 23.95

HomesToLife’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than HomesToLife. HomesToLife is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HomesToLife and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HomesToLife N/A N/A N/A HomesToLife Competitors -2.77% -28.91% -1.99%

Summary

HomesToLife peers beat HomesToLife on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

HomesToLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomesToLife Ltd. engages in the retail of home furniture and sale of customized furniture solutions. Its products include leather and fabric upholstered furniture, case goods, and accessories. The company was founded by Yong Pin Phua and Yong Tat Phua in September 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for HomesToLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomesToLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.