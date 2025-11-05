Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 11.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) were up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 1,681,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 841% from the average daily volume of 178,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Aztec Minerals Trading Up 4.3%

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.22. The stock has a market cap of C$35.20 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 2.08.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

