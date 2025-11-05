Coq Inu (COQ) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $19.60 Million

Coq Inu (COQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Coq Inu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Coq Inu has a total market cap of $19.60 million and $7.43 million worth of Coq Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coq Inu has traded down 16.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coq Inu Token Profile

Coq Inu’s total supply is 69,420,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Coq Inu is www.coqinu.com. Coq Inu’s official Twitter account is @coqinu.

Buying and Selling Coq Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Coq Inu (COQ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Coq Inu has a current supply of 69,420,000,000,000. The last known price of Coq Inu is 0.00000028 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $9,029,109.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.coqinu.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coq Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coq Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coq Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

