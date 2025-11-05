Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $118.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Power Integrations updated its Q4 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,768. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 576.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

