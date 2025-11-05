Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52, Zacks reports. Trinity Capital had a net margin of 51.88% and a return on equity of 15.72%.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 4.6%

TRIN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,573,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. Trinity Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

Trinity Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.1%. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is 91.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price (up from $13.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.78 per share, for a total transaction of $50,496.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,006,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,879,414. This represents a 0.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Estes bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $32,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 35,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,968.53. This trade represents a 5.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,200 shares of company stock worth $114,856. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Trinity Capital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 296,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Articles

