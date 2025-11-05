American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Trading Down 10.7% – Should You Sell?

Shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) traded down 10.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.50 and last traded at $57.0130. 47,210 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 170,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.19.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $403.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.64 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.American Woodmark’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 32.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 5.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 0.7% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

