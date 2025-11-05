iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.05 and last traded at $22.0350, with a volume of 358616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Up 0.9%

The stock has a market cap of $676.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 738.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,195,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,128,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,308,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,961,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,573,000. 50.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

