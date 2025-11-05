Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%
NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 37,481,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,596,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
