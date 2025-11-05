Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02, Zacks reports. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.09% and a negative net margin of 1,004.91%.During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 80.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.13. 37,481,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,596,410. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 0.93. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Najat Khan sold 36,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $202,026.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 668,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,447.44. This represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

