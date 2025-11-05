Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $5.00 to $4.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Geron traded as low as $1.07 and last traded at $1.0750, with a volume of 3803249 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.15.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.64.
The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.36. The stock has a market cap of $698.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.57.
Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.24 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%. Research analysts expect that Geron Corporation will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.
