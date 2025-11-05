Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $24.25. Ramaco Resources shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 2,672,829 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on METC. Northland Securities set a $44.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ramaco Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $43.00 price objective on Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Ramaco Resources Stock Down 11.0%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.40 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.63 million. Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.Ramaco Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 1,600,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,502,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,929,937.50. The trade was a 39.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of METC. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,632 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

Featured Stories

