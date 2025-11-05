Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Douglas Emmett to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Douglas Emmett stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,114. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.92. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $250.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.430-1.470 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 633.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 220.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $157,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

