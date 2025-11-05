Crypto-AI-Robo.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $57.39 (CAIR)

Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a market capitalization of $3.33 thousand and $57.39 worth of Crypto-AI-Robo.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypto-AI-Robo.com token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto-AI-Robo.com has traded 66.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103,692.29 or 0.99891348 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103,434.24 or 0.99546923 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Crypto-AI-Robo.com Token Profile

Crypto-AI-Robo.com was first traded on November 30th, 2023. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 887,843,093 tokens. The official website for Crypto-AI-Robo.com is crypto-ai-robo.com. Crypto-AI-Robo.com’s official Twitter account is @c_altcoins.

Buying and Selling Crypto-AI-Robo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto-AI-Robo.com (CAIR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto-AI-Robo.com has a current supply of 888,000,000 with 887,843,094 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto-AI-Robo.com is 0.00000356 USD and is down -4.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto-ai-robo.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto-AI-Robo.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto-AI-Robo.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto-AI-Robo.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

