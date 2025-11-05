Insider Buying: NVR (NYSE:NVR) Director Buys 14 Shares of Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) Director Michael Devito purchased 14 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7,068.05 per share, with a total value of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,952.70. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $73.74 on Wednesday, reaching $7,219.77. 6,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.94. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,376.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,904.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7,612.25.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. NVR had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $130.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NVR from $7,200.00 to $7,600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,366.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 32 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

