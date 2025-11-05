Contrasting Northern Dynasty Minerals (NAK) & Its Peers

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NASDAQ:NAK – Get Free Report) is one of 54 public companies in the “Gold & Silver Ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Northern Dynasty Minerals to related companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Northern Dynasty Minerals has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its share price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.0% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Northern Dynasty Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of shares of all “Gold & Silver Ores” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northern Dynasty Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors 464 1112 1057 26 2.24

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Northern Dynasty Minerals currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. As a group, “Gold & Silver Ores” companies have a potential upside of 38.09%. Given Northern Dynasty Minerals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Northern Dynasty Minerals is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A N/A Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors -56.04% 0.43% 0.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northern Dynasty Minerals and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Northern Dynasty Minerals N/A N/A -16.18 Northern Dynasty Minerals Competitors $908.14 million -$221.11 million -26.63

Northern Dynasty Minerals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Northern Dynasty Minerals. Northern Dynasty Minerals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Northern Dynasty Minerals competitors beat Northern Dynasty Minerals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd. and changed its name to Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. in October 1997. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

