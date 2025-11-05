Oasis Network Market Capitalization Hits $133.84 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $133.84 million and approximately $20.63 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.31 or 0.03305532 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00005001 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00002548 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,481,802,668 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,481,758,902 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.01622334 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 178 active market(s) with $27,749,128.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

