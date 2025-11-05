Gilbert Jackson Sells 15,957 Shares of The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) insider Gilbert Jackson sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 267, for a total transaction of £42,605.19.

The Alumasc Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of ALU traded down GBX 5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 249.19. 246,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,320. The company has a market cap of £89.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.90. The Alumasc Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 245.03 and a 52 week high of GBX 395. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 325.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 350.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 29.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 29.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Alumasc Group

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

