Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The retailer reported GBX 6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Marks and Spencer Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.77%.

Marks and Spencer Group Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LON MKS traded up GBX 4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 388.70. The company had a trading volume of 17,398,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 371.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 363.29. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12 month low of GBX 319.20 and a 12 month high of GBX 417.80. The stock has a market cap of £7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.00.

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut Marks and Spencer Group to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 375 to GBX 400 in a report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 406 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 380 to GBX 440 in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 360 target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 408.20.

About Marks and Spencer Group

(Get Free Report)

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.