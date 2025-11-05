BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $25.09 Million Stock Holdings in Pentair plc $PNR

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 244,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 0.15% of Pentair worth $25,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Pentair by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Pentair by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pentair by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock opened at $107.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 15.84%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Pentair has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.110-1.160 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-4.900 EPS. Analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.93.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

