Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.34 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Kforce updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.510 EPS.
Shares of KFRC stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.72%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.
Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.
