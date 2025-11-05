Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Announces Earnings Results

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.34 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Kforce updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.430-0.510 EPS.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $31.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Kforce has a 12 month low of $24.49 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $586.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Kforce by 4,933.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Kforce by 15.9% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 9,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kforce by 23.2% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kforce from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Kforce from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $37.50.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

