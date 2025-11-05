iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT is 360 Financial Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

360 Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,081 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of 360 Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $13,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ICVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,680,000 after buying an additional 334,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% in the first quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 90.4% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,343 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,830,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.89. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.97 and a twelve month high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

