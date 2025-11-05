TKG Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.75. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

